Women molested in Bengaluru on horror New Year’s Eve night, claims man, gives horror account

On this New Year’s Eve, the city experienced another instances where women were allegedly molested by a crowd. (Representational Image, source: Reuters)

The horrors of last New Year’s Eve mass molestation still haunts the streets of Bengaluru, but the city’s unruly mob remains unfazed, even with the correctional measures taken by the Bengaluru Police. On this New Year’s Eve, the city experienced similar instances where women were allegedly molested by the crowd on the popular Brigade Road. According to a report by India Today, the crowd intentionally fell on the girls gathered in the area as soon as the clock struck midnight. A video which has surfaced shows a woman crying helplessly surrounded by men.

According to the report, the husband claimed his wife was allegedly molested in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. The husband said that the crowd started misbehaving with women at Brigade Road who were celebrating New Year’s Eve. He said that as the midnight approached, the crowd gathered near the girls and surrounded them. He added, “The moment the countdown started the crowd over there (Brigade Road circle) intentionally started falling on girls.” He was speaking to India Today. He said that he actually saw men groping a number of girls openly on the streets.

The man said that the police was trying to control the crowd. However, the husband of the allegedly molested woman said that he was asked to leave the area by the police. He was also advised by the police to lodge a formal complaint.

Bengaluru: Another New Year eve horror

— India Today (@IndiaToday) January 1, 2018

However, a completely different stance was taken by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, T Suneel Kumar. Kumar, who said, “There have been no cases of molestation, 1300 traffic violators were booked.” An elaborate security arrangement was made by the Bengaluru police to ward off any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve. More than 15,000 police officials were deployed in the city. CCTV cameras and drones were used to ensure that mass-molestation incident like last year is repeated.

Last year, the horrific incidents of mass-molestation were witnessed by the city which turned the New Year’s Eve celebrations extremely bitter. Bengaluru’s most popular areas of MG Road and Brigade road saw thousands of men groping and trash talking women on the streets.