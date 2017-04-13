Women do not need to change surnames in passports after marriage: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that women did not have to submit their marriage or divorce certificate either to apply for a passport. (Reuters)

Speaking at the commemoration of-of the golden jubilee of the Indian merchant chambers’ ladies wing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that from now on, women did not have to change their names in their passports after marriage. PM Modi said that women did not have to submit their marriage or divorce certificate either to apply for a passport. He added that in would be at their discretion if they wanted to use their father/mother’s name in the passport and if they wanted they did not even have to change their names in their passports after marriage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that Indian women had a lot of potential and they strived hard for success.

He further informed that that quite recently Maternity leave bill had been passed in the parliament which had increased the number of leaves from 12 to 26 weeks. The Prime Minister said that when all the schemes for women empowerment would be implemented together, then the people would realise that the government had been working in a planned manner to achieve its goal. PM Modi asked as to why the properties and houses were in the names of husbands.

He added that if the house was registered in the name of the woman, she would not have to submit the marriage or divorce certificate to get a passport. The Prime Minister added that the central government was taking measures to empower women all across the country. He added that more than 70% people receiving their loans under the Mudra Yojana were women. He said that more than 1.20 crore women in rural women had been benefitted from the Ujjwala Yojna.