Women allowed to carry knives inside Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro, which is known as the lifeline of the nation’s capital reportedly has allowed women to carry knives. According to reports, lighters and matchboxes have also been allowed from the restricted items list for travelling in the Delhi Metro. Although, when Financial Express tried to reach the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), we were told that no such information has yet been passed on. However, certain other reports suggest that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had a meeting this morning where they came to a conclusion that one lighter and one matchbox per passengers were also to be allowed. Certain tools required by labourers who travel daily by metro are also to be allowed. However, the security personnel would examine the tools and register them with the names of the persons carrying them so that they could be traced if and when required.

The decision seems to have been taken in the light of the Bengaluru mass molestation that has once again raised the issue of the safety of women in public spaces. Normally, as per rules, quite a large number of people, who travel by the Delhi metro everyday are checked by the security at the various stations for any of the restricted items such as fireworks and objects that could be used as a potential weapons, guns, swords, flammable and explosive objects and others among the 54 listed items.

#SuperStupid. A deadly weapon doesnt make u safer.

Delhi Metro allows women knives for self-protection http://t.co/UxF2yaFpy7

via @inshorts — Vidushi Khera (@VidushiKhera) January 6, 2017

Great initiative – #Delhi Metro allows women knives for self-protectionhttp://t.co/YYJ9iG3Tpu

-via @inshorts — Soniya Sharma (@soniyasharmahr) January 6, 2017

@jasuja @ndcnn @htTweets Already once a woman managed to take an axe inside Delhi Metro, & tried to harm fellow women passengers!! — SamM (@sammz) January 6, 2017

This decision though brave can also be considered a gamble considering the allowance of potential weapons inside the metros. Although a few people have come in support of the decisoon and applauded it, few others have criticised the decision for being rash.