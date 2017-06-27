Woman throws herself before train in Andheri station Mumbai, has lucky escape despite being run over

Three coaches of a train passed over a woman’s body when she suddenly jumped in front of it at Andheri station Mumbai but she is still alive. (PTI)

Three coaches of a train passed over a woman’s body when she suddenly jumped in front of it at Andheri station Mumbai but she is still alive. The 22-year-old woman had a miraculous escape after she jumped in front of an approaching train, a senior GRP official said today. The video of the woman falling in front of the train was captured by a CCTV camera installed at the station. The video has gone viral on social media. “The footage shows a woman identified as Kshitija Suryavanshi, talking to someone over mobile. She looks stressed after the conversation, said the official.

“After hanging up the call, the woman waits for a few seconds and then leaps in front of an approaching train,” he said. He added that by the time the train halted three coaches had already passed over Suryavanshi. The GRP and railway officials rushed to rescue her and pulled her out of tracks immediately, he told PTI. According to the GRP official Suryavanshi had fallen in the gap between the track, which was about three feet, and hence escaped from getting crushed. The incident took place on Saturday.

In another such incident, on Sunday, an 18-year-old man jumped off the a concourse 30 feet from ground at Ghatkopar metro station in Mumbai after he was found “tailgating” at the automatic fare collection gate, and was about to be taken for questionning by the security personnel, PTI reported. Rajkumar, a native of Odisha, survived with a fractured knee after the incident, a Metro official said.

Rajkumar panicked as the automatic fare collection (AFC) gate at Ghatkopar metro station didn’t open after he inserted the token, and security personnel on duty caught him. He jumped off the concourse to escape the questioning. He was under the influence of alcohol, a Mumbai Metro spokesperson said in a statement. Three weeks ago a woman who had jumped in front of a train in Kurla, Mumbai also miraculously escaped. The video of the incident also went viral.