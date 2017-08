A woman was killed on Saturday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said. (Rerpresentative photo: Reuters)

A woman was killed on Saturday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said. The victim was identified as Ruqia Bi. The incident took place in the district’s Balakot sector. According to Defence Ministry sources, the Pakistani troops resorted to heavy unprovoked firing at about 5 a.m.”The Indian positions are effectively retaliating. Firing exchanges are continuing,” the sources added.

