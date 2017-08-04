Woman hockey player Jyoti Gupta found dead in front of train

India’s international hockey player, Jyoti Gupta was found dead on Thursday under suspicious circumstances. (Source: IE image)

India’s international hockey player, Jyoti Gupta was found dead on Thursday under suspicious circumstances, according to a report by The Indian Express. The 20-year-old player who represented India in the South Asian Games in 2016 allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Chandigarh-Jaipur train near the railway flyover at the Rewari-Rohtak section on Wednesday night. Gupta who used to play as a forward hails from Sonepat and had also represented India in the Five-Nation international Junior hockey tournament played in Valencia last year.

The news was confirmed by Balbir Singh. SHO, Railway GRP Police, Rewari who said that when the police went there and inspected the spot, they figured out that it was a case of suicide. “It was a case of suicide. We went there and inspected the spot and also talked with the driver of Chandigarh-Jaipur train. The girl was standing alone near the track and suddenly came in front of the train. We have recorded the statement of the driver and also recorded statements of other officials who were present at the spot. No case had been registered and the body has been handed to the family,” Balbir Singh, SHO, Railway GRP Police, Rewari told The Indian Express.

Gupta who used to live in Ward Number 25 and had left her house by saying that she needs to correct her name in the university documents. She told her parents that for this she needs to go to the Maharishi Dayanand University in Sonepat on Wednesday. Gupta left her house at 11 am in the morning on Wednesday and had last talked to her mother at 5:30 pm on the same day. Later, her dead body was found on the railway tracks at 10 p.m.

Her parents rushed to the spot along with a GRP police team consisting of ASI Umed Singh and ASI Urmila Devi. “We informed her father Pramod Gupta and the family told us that she had left her home for some work in Rohtak on Wednesday morning,” added Balbir Singh.