Woman given instant triple talaq for attending PM Narendra Modi rally? Here’s what husband says

Fayra and her husband Danish. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

An Uttar Pradesh woman on Sunday morning alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq as she had gone to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. The woman named Fayra, claims that she went to attend the rally as a mark of support to the Modi government’s plan to bring in legislation to ban instant triple talaq. However, it didn’t go well with her husband, Danish, who allegedly gave Fayra talaq. The lady also claimed that her husband had an affair with his aunt and had a son with her and that’s is why he used to threaten to divorce her. She added that she was beaten by Danish and was thrown out of the house with her child.

“My husband had an affair with his aunt and even had a son with her. He kept telling me he’ll give me a divorce. When I came back from the rally he said PM Modi can’t do anything to harm him and gave me triple talaq. He beat up my child and me and threw us out of the house,” Fayra was quoted as saying by ANI. She added that since police didn’t pay heed to her complaint, she had approached Farhat Naqvi, the sister of BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who assured her help. The couple had got married in April 2016.

However, Danish has a completely different version of the story. He claims that it wasn’t a case of triple talaq. Danish said that he decided to part ways with Fayra because she was having an extra-marital affair and it has nothing to do with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

“I didn’t give her triple talaq. She had an extramarital affair, so I divorced her. Her uncle keeps threatening me. She always wore jeans and things like that. I don’t want to keep my wife with me. This has nothing with to do with Modi ji’s rally,” Danish said.