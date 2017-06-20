Woman gang-raped, thrown out of car in Greater Noida

The woman was found lying on the road near Kasna police station at Greater Noida. (PTI)

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryana before she was thrown out in Greater Noida. An investigation has been launched by the Haryana police. However, no FIR is lodged yet. The woman was found lying on the road near Kasna police station at Greater Noida.

According to the primary information, the woman is from Gurugram and was in Sohna area at around 8-8:30 p.m. yesterday, when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her. The police took the victim for a medical examination. According to them, the matter is being examined according to the information provided by the victim.

Further details are awaited.