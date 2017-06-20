Woman corporator throws bangles at Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, calls him corrupt

In a video, thrown bangles are seen lying on the ground. (ANI)

A lady corporator apparently threw bangles at Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at a public function in Valsad district of the state. He was the chief guest at the programme. As per ANI report, the corporator accused Nitin Patel of corruption and threw bangles at him. Soon after this, she was taken into custody by the police.

In a video, thrown bangles are seen lying on the ground. In the video, one could see the police taking the corporator away from the spot after being taken into custody. She can be clearly heard accusing Patel of corruption and that he has “opened a shop” in the district. The police in probing the case.

Patel is from the Patel-Patidar community and was holding the No. 2 position when Anandiben Patel was the CM, the report said further.

When Anandiben Patel had resigned, Patel was also among the prospective candidate for the chief minister’s post, however, BJP chief Amit Shah had announced Rupani’s name for the job at the last moment.

Patel is with BJP for last thirty years. It was in 1995 that he first became an MLA in state Assembly. He is also being considered as probably CM of the state in the future. Gujarat is expected to go to polls later this year. It is believed that Patel can help the BJP to garner votes from his community. The elections this time will be the first without the presence of Narendra Modi at the helm in the state.