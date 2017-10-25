Sana Iqbal, woman biker from Hyderabad who campaigned against suicide dies in road accident

She covered nearly 38,000 kms across the country to give inspirational speeches in schools and colleges against suicide and depression. Facebook)

Cross-country woman motorcycle rider Sana Iqbal from Hyderabad passed away in a car accident on Tuesday. Sana who undertook a solo expedition to raise awareness about suicide and depression died in the outskirts of the city. She covered nearly 38,000 kms across the country to give inspirational speeches in schools and colleges against suicide and depression. Her husband was injured in the accident that took place on the city outskirts around 3.30 am, a police official said.

According to PTI Sana (29) and her husband Abdul Nadeem were travelling in a car and heading home in Tolichowki here when it rammed the median on the Outer Ring Road, said Narsingi Police Station Inspector G V Ramana Goud. Goud further said that Sana’s husband was at the wheels and she suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. She was declared brought dead. Her husband is still undergoing treatment.

The Hyderabad-based rider hit the headlines a few years ago when she undertook a solo motorcycle expedition across the country to raise awareness about suicide. The focus of her campaign was to educate people, particularly students, against committing suicide. Sana who herself fought depession, 3 years ago undertook a journey to Gujarat on a suicidal mission but the ride changed her perception towards life forever. A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections was registered, police added.

