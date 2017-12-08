Woman beaten up by rods for helping DCW bust illegal liquor sale

The woman, named Praveen, was beaten up with rods by a mob on Thursday.

In a horrific turn of events on the outskirts of Delhi’s Narela region, a 33-year-old woman was beaten up. On Wednesday, the woman helped the Delhi Commission for Women chief and her team on a raid to bust illegal liquor sale in the area. The woman was beaten up with rods by a mob on Thursday. As per the records by the Police, Praveen, the resident of a JJ cluster in Narela, was protesting against the illegal sale of liquor for long. On Wednesday night, DCW chief Swati Maliwal and her team conducted a vigil in Narela as part of their campaign – ‘Fight the Fear’. Praveen then took Maliwal to a house in Narela Pocket 11 where they busted 350 illegal bottles of liquor. The house was owned by a couple Asha and Rakesh. Police have registered a case against the couple.

According to Rajneesh Gupta, DCP (Rohini) highlighted that the woman was beaten up and her clothes were torn and were not ‘paraded naked’. “Praveen was assaulted by Asha and other Sansi women around noon. She was medically examined and an FIR under IPC sections 323/342/354/354B/506/509/34 has been registered. Efforts are on to arrest the accused… The injury is blunt… there is no fracture..,” said Rohini DCP Rajneesh Gupta. Police also said that the woman was not “paraded naked” and that her clothes tore a bit while she was beaten up.

However, DCW chief Swati Maliwal confirmed that Praveen was today attacked by a mob of over 25 people and was assaulted with iron rods. Maliwal said, “At 11 am on Thursday, Praveen got out of her house and was surrounded by a mob — including the men and women who were in the house — and was beaten with iron rods. Her clothes were torn and she was paraded naked.”

In a video which was shared by Maliwal on her Twitter handle, the victim alleged that she was threatened and asked to not raise her voice against liquor mafia.

Terming the incident as “shocking and shameful”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to intervene and take action against local policemen who were allegedly colluding with those running the racket. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the women involved in the incident.

Utterly shocking and shameful that this is happening in the capital of India. I urge Hon’ble LG to immediately intervene, take action against local policemen and ensure everyone’s safety http://t.co/Den926EgML — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2017

While reacting to the allegations by the DCW that Delhi Police had failed to take any action against those selling illicit liquor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Utterly shocking and shameful that this is happening in the capital. I urge honourable LG to immediately intervene, take action against local policemen and ensure everyone’s safety (sic).”

Praveen, who is admitted to LNJP Hospital said, “In our colony, liquor is sold in the open. No one raises their voice against it. When I did, they punished me. They said they will also go to Swati Maliwal’s house and parade her naked.”