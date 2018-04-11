Woman alleges sexual harassment by Delhi gurdwara management

The woman has demanded that the two accused be removed from the Management Committee.

A 26-year-old woman on Wednesday alleged that she was sexually harassed by two members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) when she went to ask them for a job last month.

Paramjeet Khanna told the media that she was harassed by two office-bearers — Harjit Singh and Sukhvinder Singh — and the former asked her “to lie under him” when she went there for a job on March 7.

She said she approached the latter after a few days. “He also demanded similar favours. I complained to the Committee later, on March 20. But, no action was taken.”

“On March 28, I went to (DSGMC General Secretary Manjinder Singh) Sirsa ji’s residence and handed over a written complaint to the security guard there, as he was himself not available to speak to. But, there hasn’t been any response from him as well.”

Sirsa, however, said that he had constituted a panel to look into the matter so that action could be taken against the named persons.

“I have initiated an inquiry by forming a three-member panel to examine this case. Action will certainly be taken if what the woman is alleging is found to be true,” he told IANS.

Paramjeet said that the police was “deliberately” not registering an FIR.

Madhur Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – New Delhi district, however, said that an inquiry had been initiated after the complaint was registered with the police on April 4.

“Inquiry is on. FIR will be filed depending on the results of the inquiry. There were some loopholes in her complaint… That is why we are waiting,” he said.

The woman has demanded that the two accused be removed from the Management Committee. “Also, action should be taken against them by the police, so that these people don’t come to power again, anywhere.”

“They asked me to compromise for a job saying everybody does that. This simply means that they were not doing this for the first time. Police should take strict action — that’s what I want now,” she said.

“They have been threatening my mother who works at the same Gurdwara. She is not supporting me in this case as she is afraid of losing her job,” she explained.

Verma said that if the complaint of threats were found true, the police would take suitable action.