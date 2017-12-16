Woman allegedly denied admission to hospital in Odisha, delivers baby near drain inside premises

The woman had gone to the hospital to meet her husband, who was admitted at the hospital with the fever. (ANI)

In a shocking incident in Odisha’s Koratpur district, a woman delivered a baby in the premises of a government hospital, where she had gone to see her ailing husband. After the initial response to admit her due to lack of documents, the hospital later admitted her. The authorities at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH), has refuted the allegation of denial of admission to the woman. Soon after the news spread like wildfire, the hospital admitted the new-born baby at the special neo-natal care unit of the hospital and the 30-year-old woman was also being taken care by the hospital. As per doctors, the condition of both mother and baby are stable.

The woman, who is a resident of Janiguda village in the state had gone to the hospital with her mother and sister on Thursday to meet her husband Raghu Muduli, who is admitted at the hospital with the fever. After developing the labour pain, the women went to the gynaecology ward of the hospital for treatment but the hospital authorities allegedly refused to admit her, her mother Gouramani Muduli alleged.

Accusing the hospital of refusing to admit her daughter, the woman said that medical staff refused to admit as the family did not bring required documents. Her daughter delivered the child near the drain after being refused admission, she alleged. Refuting charges chief district medical officer of Koraput, Lalit Mohan Rath said that the woman delivered the child while answering nature’s call and had had not approached any hospital staff for the medical check-up or for admission.

Earlier this year in July, two brothers were forced to carry their mother’s body in a sling after failing to get an ambulance from a hospital in Ganjam district of the state. The woman, who belonged to Sorishibili village was admitted to Sorada government hospital after she was having the fever. she died after two days of treatment.

After her death, the deceased’s sons had approached the hospital authorities, requesting them to arrange a hearse. Even after they were asked to wait for the vehicle, they waited in vain and were left with no other option but to carry the body in a sling.The incident had triggered tension in the area for a while as angry locals placed the body staged a demonstration.