With Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, other assembly elections in offing, EC set to launch official poll app

Digitisation is not just limited to make citizens of India go cashless. Steps have been taken to consolidate online interface for everyone across most activities and services provided by the government. In pursuit of that Digital India goal, the Election Commission is about to launch its official app. This poll app will draw on the best features of the currently available election-related apps which would help in bringing together everyone – from political parties and candidates to voters. The task of putting together the EC’s official app has been given to Vipul Ujwal, Punjab-based IAS officer, the brain behind the recently launched Swachh Bharat Google toilet locator.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the poll dates on Wednesday for elections to five state assemblies – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. In a press conference Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced electoral roll of Goa that will be published on Jan 5, Manipur on Jan 12, Punjab Jan 5, Uttarakhand on Jan 10 and UP on Jan 12.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will take place in 7 phases. For 1st Phase the date is Feb 11, for Phase 2 it is Feb 15th, 3rd phase on Feb 19, Phase 4 on Feb 23, Phase 5 on Feb 27, while for Phase 6 is on March 4 and Phase 7 on March 8. While election in Uttarakhand is to be held on Feb 15th in single phase, whereas Goa will hold elections on Feb 4 and Punjab will vote on Feb 4. Also, elections in Manipur are to be held in two phases. The first phase to be held on Feb 4th and the second phase to be held on March 8th. And Punjab will vote on Feb 4.

Counting of polls for all 5 states will take place on 11 March. The Chief Election Commissioner also mentioned that there will be a strict expenditure monitoring mechanism to curb black money during this election season.