With US President Barack Obama all set to leave Oval office, know what he said on India during his last visit

During the time of President Barack Obama, who will demit office in couple of days, the relations between India and the US had reached further heights. In fact he was the first president to visit India in his first term straight from the washington, between landing in Pakistan, which showed the importance that the outgoing president had given to the country. In fact the first state dinner that he hosted soon after assuming the office was for India’s then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2009. during his last visit to India last year, the president also spoke to the people of the country. During his speech the president also made strong pitch for the tolerance in the country at a time when there was a ling debate on the issue was going on. Here are top five quotes of his Townhall speech at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi last year.

1) We welcome India’s ambitious targets to meet cleaner energy needs. We are ready to help in it: US President

2) I would love more American students coming to India than Indian students coming to America:Obama

3)In recent years, India has lifted more people from poverty than any other country: Obama.

4) US welcomes greater role for India in Asia Pacific. Freedom of navigation must be upheld and disputes be sorted in peaceful manner: Obama

5) India will succeed so long it is not splintered on religious lines. We have to guard against any efforts to divide us on sectarian lines or any other thing: Obama