With this big ‘Khota Sikka’ video, Nitish Kumar led Bihar government makes massive anti-dowry pitch; watch

(Source: You Tube)

The Bihar government has come down hard on the social evil of dowry practice with its new video. The video targets those who still think that a marriage cannot happen without the exchange of dowry. The video shows a ceremony before marriage where the father of the groom asks the father of the bride, “dulhe raja ka izzat kaise kar rahe hain, oo toh dikhaaiye (how are you planning to give respect to the groom, show us).” Here, comes the twist in the tale, the father of the bride asks his son to get the offerings for the groom, after which his son comes with a bag full of coins that have gone out of use now. The groom’s father gets agitated by this and lashes out at the hosts, saying this is “khota sikka”. Responding to which, the father of the bride says that even your son is a khota sikka as he is asking for dowry despite being educated. He then turns towards the groom and asks if he is not ashamed of what he is doing. The groom is a sensible young man, he condemns the practice asking his father, I had told you that I don’t want dowry. Why don’t you listen to me?

The advertisement ends on a happy note and the families decide to go ahead with the wedding without any dowry. The social awareness advertisement is made by the Bihar government in association with UNICEF and was released in October.