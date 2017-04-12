With summer holidays approaching, Indigo reduces fares for limited period

For the Delhi-Jaipur flight, the flight has been fixed at Rs 1,199, while for Delhi-Amritsar flight, the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,399. (Reuters)

India’s domestic airlines Indigo has reduced the fares for air passengers. The offer is however limited to select destinations and passengers will have to book tickets in advance. For the one-way fare for limited seats, passengers are required to book tickets by today if they want to travel to their destinations between May 1-June 30 this year.

For the Delhi-Jaipur flight, the flight has been fixed at Rs 1,199, while for Delhi-Amritsar flight, the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,499 for the limited period. Same way, for destinations upto Chandigarh, Udaipur and Ahmedabad from the national capital, the fares has been fixed at Rs 1499, Rs1,599 and Rs 1,699 respectively, during the given period.

The airlines have also reduced airfares for the international flights as well. For Passengers bound to Doha during this period, they can book one-way tickets for Rs 8,999.

Indigo has reduced the air fares looking at upcoming summer vacations. With most schools and colleges remain closed during May and June, families plan trip to several destinations to cool their heels from regular busy schedules and and spend some quality time together.

Earlier, this month, the airlines had created history of sorts by flying nearly 900 flights on a single day for the first time.

It was an achievement that shows IndiGo’s position as fastest growing carrier with 131 Airbus aircraft connecting 44 destinations, the airline had said in a statement. “IndiGo adds yet another feat to its swelling list of milestones by operating 900 flights yesterday (April 7), the highest ever by an Indian airline in the history of Indian Civil Aviation,” it had said.

IndiGo remains a market leader in the country. It has cornered 39.5 percent of the market in February, taking the two-month aggregate to 39.6%. It carried 34.19 lakh air passengers in the month.