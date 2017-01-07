With slower GDP growth expected, Centre’s claim stand exposed: P Chidambaram

The growth is likely to be even lower after the demonetisation move of the Centre, says P Chaidambaram. (Source: PTI)

A day after Central Statistics Office predicted the lower GDP growth of 7.1 percent in the ongoing fiscal year, which is slower than a provisional figure of 7.6 percent last year, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has today said that the NDA Government’s claim of growth has been exposed. He also said that the growth is likely to be even lower after the demonetisation move of the centre. Even 1 percent reduction means the loss of Rs 150000 crore, he added.

(2/2) Growth will be even lower because of demonetisation. 1% reduction means loss of Rs 150000 crore — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2017

As per the report by the CSO, the Gross domestic product (GDP) is may achieve annual growth of 7.1 percent in the fiscal year 2016-17, which is slower than a provisional figure of 7.6 percent past year. This data presented has not factored in the post-November 8 demonetisation figures, it said. Earlier in the day, domestic rating agency ICRA said that the estimate of 7.1 per cent GDP released by CSO, will have major errors as it does not include the data for the months after demonetisation. Yesterday, the agency kept the expected growth for 2016-17 lower at 6.8 percent.

(1/2) First the RBI, now CSO have forecast lower GDP growth. Govt’s claims and boasts exposed — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2017

“Given the impact of demonetisation on actual activity from mid-November 2016 onward, projecting GDP growth for the full year by extrapolating the trends up to October 2016 for several sectors, may introduce more errors than in earlier years. This would be particularly apt for cash intensive sectors such as construction,” ICRA said in a statement.