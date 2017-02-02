With ‘She-Toilets’, tech savvy Hyderabad city takes e-route to open defecation free status

The city had introduced electronic toilets for women and has set up two units of so-called ‘She Toilets’ near the iconic Charminar. (ANI)

To put an end to open defecation has been one of the major agendas of the Narendra Modi government since it came to power. It has been over 2 years since the prime minister first raised the issue of building toilets for all households and schools in his Independence speech and it seems that the vision is slowly materialising. One of the states taking the job seriously is the tech savvy Hyderabad. The city had introduced electronic toilets for women and has set up two units of so-called ‘She Toilets’ near the iconic Charminar.

In a move to give a push to its national campaign, Narendra Modi government had also launched Google toilet locator that would help people locate toilets and discourage the practice of defecating in public. Data of around 2 lakh toilets has so far been gathered. The app will also have have information about the toilets such as cleanliness ratings, type of toilet or of the toilet is free or paid. The app, as of now is only available for Delhi NCR and Madhya Pradesh but other states would soon be integrated in the app.

Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget announced on 1st of February made some proposals to improve the problem of sanitation in Indian Railways. The finance minister in his budget announced that all the coaches of Indian Railways will be fitted with Bio-toilets. Bio-toilets are equipped with bio digester which decomposes human waste and converts it into methane and water.