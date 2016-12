Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out an alliance with any party for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state and declared the first list of candidates for 325 seats in the state today. (Source: IE)

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has today issued a show cause notice for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Ram Gopal Yadav on the grounds of indiscipline.

Yesterday, going against the party line, Akhilesh Yadav had announced his own list of of 235 candidates.

Story under development