With Nawaz gone, India Pakistan might be up for a roller coaster ride

After the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister, the senior political leader decided to resign from his post leaving it vacant. This was the third time when Nawaz failed to complete his term. In fact, no Pakistan Prime Minister has managed to do it till date. However, this time the removal was not scripted by the Pakistan Army or the ISI, but by the Panama Papers leak, a joint expose by a consortium of international journalists and newspapers into the activities of a law firm in Panama. Needless to say that India will also feel the heat of Nawaz’s resignation as he was India’s best shot at normalising relations with Pakistan, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Nawaz had consistently advocated peace with India from the 1999 Lahore Declaration to the December 2015 launch. The process of Nawaz Sharif’s removal started about eight months back with Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaf, and the sworn rival of Sharif, took the lead provided by the Panama Leaks expose and pushed the court to hear his petition that the Prime Minister be disqualified for corruption.

The Pakistan Army is no friend with Nawaz Sharif but given that his party enjoys a majority in the Parliament, there is no immediate threat. There are chances that Sharif’s successor will come from within the PML (N) but might have his own stand in the name of national security.

‘Sharif unlike Pak army wanted to stabilize relation with Indian on economic & commercial issue’ @VivekKatju to @Zakka_Jacob on #FaceoffAt9 pic.twitter.com/D3SdcdXeJy — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2017

In the last 12 months, Nawaz was so involved in the Panama case that he was almost distracted from his pro-India agenda choosing to hail Burhan Wani, the Kashmiri militant who was killed in July last year as a “martyr” and making other statements about the situation in Kashmir.

The elections are scheduled for 2018 in Pakistan and Imran Khan is now in a strong position to emerge victorious. His views towards India are not as you would like them to be. He said Narendra Modi’s victory in the 2014 election was “unfortunate”, has described “extremist” but also said in another reference to him that “people change”. With Nawaz gone, India and Pakistan might be up for a roller-coaster ride.