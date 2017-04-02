With lack of electricity, doctors of Bihar use Ambulance’s head light to operate patient

In the first place, the doctors and staffs of the Sinheswara Primary Health Care (PHC) tried to switch on the generator but failed to do so due to technical glitches. (Reuters)

Even after several claims of development by the government, doctors in a hospital at Madhepura of Bihar had to take help of Ambulance head lights to operate a patient. A sterilisation operation of an women was on progress as power went off in the hospital of the Nitish Kumar ruled state. In the first place, the doctors and staffs of the Sinheswara Primary Health Care (PHC) tried to switch on the generator but failed to do so due to technical glitches.

As reported by ETV, even after several attempts to switch on the generator, as the staffs failed to generate electricity, the doctors took help of the guards of the PHC, who showed torch light for the doctors to complete the operation. But the torch lights weren’t enough to conduct an operation. And due to lack of light as the doctors kept facing problems to operate the patient, even as the condition of the patient went on being critical, the doctors thought attempted something very different. They took help of the head lights of the ambulances stranded at the hospital.

And in a hurry to complete the operation, Anand Bhagat, the doctor in charge of the hospital first opened the gates of the operation theater and directed to keep the ambulances near the gates of the OT and used head lights to execute the operation. And even as the operation was going on there were several people, including family members of the patient and hospital staffs, near the OT.

Even as it is considered by many that every hospitals at or near Bihar has generators so that patients and doctors face no trouble during power cuts, but the recent incident throws light on the fake stories of ‘good governance’ in the state. Further such PHCs in the state also outsource generators whenever required. The patient Kalpana Devi is a resident of Kalhua village of Shankarpura and her family members had confirmed that there were panic among evryone when the generators were not working. However with sensible decisions the doctors managed to execute the operation smoothly.