With disarming remark, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu shrugs off BJP MP’s criticism over daily train to Shamli

Managing Indian Railways is mammoth task and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has been sometimes pushed onto the backfoot, but he does come back with effective responses. The railway transportation system, which crisscrosses the country, has a number of issues attached to it. Prabhu had to face discontent from his own party MP over “unfulfilled promises of new trains and gauge conversions, ” according to The Indian Express. In Parliament, BJP MP from Kairana Hukum Singh had taken a dig at Prabhu over a shuttle train between Delhi and Shamli. “The honourable rail minister had gone there, people had welcomed him and myself and the minister had flagged off the train with green flags. But the train never returned,” Singh said. Taking the jibe in the right spirit, Prabhu said, “but I would assure Hukum Singhji that the colour of the flag he had seen (me waving in Shamli) was green only.”

With an aim to enhance passengers’ convenience and commercial viability of Indian Railways, the Narendra Modi government today ordered that all Metre Gauge tracks in the country will be converted into Broad Gauge phase-wise. “All Metre Gauge lines will be converted into Broad Gauge phase-wise. We have already taken a decision in this regard,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

The Minister said the Railway Ministry has been mobilising Rs 3.5 lakh crore for completion of old and incomplete projects gradually. “In the past, foundation stones were laid for many projects without making financial provisions. We have now decided that all sanctioned and old incomplete projects will be completed phase-wise,” he said.

Prabhu also said he would inform each member of the House about the incomplete projects in their respective constituencies and states and the initiatives taken by the Railway Ministry to complete them.

A few days ago Prabhu had said electrification of rail lines will be fast-tracked and doubled in the next five years. He said the railways reached a new record this year in terms of “electrification, laying of new lines, track-doubling work and fitting of bio toilets”.

“The number of bio toilets installed in trains in the last one year matches the figure of the past six years,” he told a gathering after launching various infrastructure-related initiatives of Konkan Railway in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“The Railways has electrified 48 per cent of the country’s tracks and aims to double the same in the next five years. Only broad-gauge lines will be covered under conversion drive. When Railways converts narrow and metre-gauge track into broad gauge ones, they will be electrified too.

“The drive will reduce the use of diesel, cut down cost, protect environment and help in smooth movement of rail traffic,” the Minister said.

Prabhu said the government is also focusing on track- doubling work. “In the last two-and-a-half years, we have sanctioned 12,500 km of track-doubling work. In the last 75 years, we covered only 15,000 km.”

The project will reduce congestion, end train delays, improve safety and ensure fast move of passengers and freight,” he said.

The minister said the number of trains running on Konkan Railway route would be doubled in the few years.

“Konkan Railway has been witnessing a significant change in the last few years. The Konkan Railway services have completed 25 years. In the next few years, the number of trains on the route would be doubled,” said Prabhu.

“We are working on digitalizing the entire Railway network. We are launching enterprise resource planning (ERP) programme under which more than Rs 10,000 crore would be invested,” he said.

“The digitalisation drive will bring huge improvement in operations, reduce inefficiency and also reduce cost,” the minister added.

