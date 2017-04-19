With continuing tussle within AIADMK, fire breaks out at one of J Jayalalithaa’s house

Fire broke out today at one of the houses of the iconic Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. (Source: PTI)

As the internal feud within AIADMK continues, with the party dividing into two factions supporting either Sasikala Natarajan or former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, according to a Times Now report, fire broke out today at one of the houses of the iconic Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Earlier in the day, while talks are on between two factions of the AIADMK for the merger, former Tamil Nadu chief minister has claimed victory on reports that Sasikala and her family members have been ousted from the party. Speaking to reporters he said, ” This is our faction’s first victory that Sasikala and her family have been ousted from the party”. He also said that both his and E Palanisami camps will talk to “fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers”.

Yesterday, the talks between both E Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam factions has hit a roadblock today after the former has rejected the demand of removing VK Sasikaran and TTV Dinakakaran from the party. Earlier, the O Pannerselvam camp had set the removal of both for its pre-conditions for merger talks. On Tuesday morning, two senior ministers of the Tamil Nadu cabinet had met AIADMK deputy general secretary informing him of the party leaders’ urge for the merger of two factions. Upon hearing this, Dinakaran came out with a formula. He suggested for the continuance of his aunt Sasikala, who is currently in jail, to continue as general secretary and O Panneerselvam replace him as party deputy general secretary.

However, party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has today refused to step aside from the post, saying he had to discuss it with her aunt Sasikala who had appointed him.Meanwhile, Dinankaran has called a meeting of MLAs and district secretaries today at party headquarters at 3 pm today, a report by ANI said.