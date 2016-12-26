Wind sweeps away pollutants, Delhi’s air quality improves

Air Quality Index (AQI) oscillated between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories. The 24-hour-average AQI reading of the city was also ‘very poor’ at 314 as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi’s air quality, which had rapidly deteriorated on the eve of Christmas, improved today as strong westerly winds dispersed suspended particulates, letting the city breathe easy.

Private agency Skymet has forecast that day temperatures will rise in the city over the next few days and it will bask in bright sunshine.

“Dry and cold northwesterly winds have commenced over entire northwestern plains, we expect that day temperatures to rise again,” it said.

Ministry of Earth Sciences Agency SAFAR recorded the average levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 (24 hour, rolling) at 160 and 282 micrograms per cubic metre respectively as against the prescribed standards of 60 and 100.

A person may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure to ‘very poor’ quality air while ‘poor’ may trigger breathing discomfort, says the advisories of CPCB.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the current situation of ambient air quality with the officers of the department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

“Levels of PM10 and PM2.5 in Delhi showed an increasing trend on December 23 and 24 due to non-dispersal of pollutants with low temperature and low wind speed. However, December 25 onwards, ambient air quality has improved due to better wind speed,” a government statement said.

Hussain also directed officials to ask DDA, NDMC, North MCD, South MCD, East MCD, PWD, Transport and Revenue Departments, Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Cantonment Board to intensify urgent air pollution controlling measures in heavily-polluted areas like Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh.