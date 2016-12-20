Will talk about demonetisation scenario post December 30: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said as soon as serving as well as former bureaucrats got wind of the mega project some of them purchased adjacent lands at throwaway prices. (PTI)

In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today said we will talk about it once the 50-day deadline expires on December 30.

“Now only eight to ten days are left, thereafter it will be happiness all over. So let us wait for 10 more days. After December 30, we will talk about it,” he told reporters at Pali in Raigad district.

He said though PM is assuring of improvement in situation after 50 days the common man is suffering the most because of the note ban.

Commenting upon the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway, he said Sena will not allow any injustice to happen to farmers whose farm lands will be acquired for the project.

“On Saturday, December 24 I will be personally interacting with the farmers at Shahapur in Thane district. Sena is not opposed to the construction of the proposed expressway, but at the same time the Sena will not allow any injustice to be done to the farmers,” he said.

Thackeray said as soon as serving as well as former bureaucrats got wind of the mega project some of them purchased adjacent lands at throwaway prices.

“Now if government is going to acquire the remaining land for the project then what should the people survive on?, this question is being asked by the farmers of Shahapur taluka,” he said.

Thackeray said he was against the acquisition of cultivable fertile agricultural land from farmers for the project.

“Ordinary farmers do not understand anything about black and white (money). Is the government going to tax them (farmers) on their lands, agricultural income and deposits?” he questioned.