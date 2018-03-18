Will take care of two sisters injured in LoC shelling, says Jammu and Kashmir Govt

The minister visited the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to enquire about the condition of the girls. (ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government today said it would take full care of two injured sisters after their entire family, including their parents and three brothers were killed in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch district. “The government will take full care of the two minor girls, who have no one left to look after them in the family,” said state works minister Naeem Akhtar, who is also the government spokesperson. The minister visited the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to enquire about the condition of the girls – Naureen and Mehreen – who were airlifted here for treatment.

Akhtar asked the doctors at GMCH Jammu to provide the best available medical treatment to the girls. He said the government is taking all the administrative measures to reach out to the affected population in the area. The hospital authorities told Akhtar that the injured girls are being provided best possible treatment and one of them had to undergo surgery and is now recuperating.

The minister expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives on the borders during cross-border firing. Five members of their family were killed when Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch this morning. There has been spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in the state this year. With latest killings, the death toll in the cross-border shelling has risen to 26. The dead included 12 security personnel, while over 80 others were also got injured.