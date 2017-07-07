Will take action against mafias enjoying political patronage: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The government is all set to take action against forest mafia, land mafia and other anti-social elements enjoying political patronage, Adityanath said at a programme. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government was all set to initiate stringent action against land mafias and other anti-social elements enjoying political patronage. He said that all those posing a challenge to maintaining law and order in the state would be taken to task. “The state government has brought in a new policy to make mining transparent. Similarly, action will be taken against land mafia by getting encroached areas freed from them,” he said. The government is all set to take action against forest mafia, land mafia and other anti-social elements enjoying political patronage, Adityanath said at a programme here. He said action will be taken against anyone found at fault in the Gomti riverfront project where Rs 1,437 crore was spent during the SP government’s rule but the work has not been completed.

Asserting that he has inherited a “dismal machinery”, the chief minister highlighted the works done by his government in its first 100 days. “The present government is working on the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’,” Adityanath said.