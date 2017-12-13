Will support BJP, RSS if they shun politics of hatred: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Leading Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has said that its opposition to the BJP and RSS was only because of their “communal and divisive politics” (PTI)

Leading Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has said that its opposition to the BJP and RSS was only because of their “communal and divisive politics” and it can support them if they shun politics of hatred. Addressing a conference on national integration here last night, the national president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Syyed Arshad Madani said they have no lust for power, and that they oppose BJP only because of its sectarianism. “Neither the Jamiat nor the Muslims have any personal opposition to the BJP…if the BJP shuns its politics of hatred, catch hold of those spreading it, ensure punishment to them and encourage peace and brotherhood, people will support them,” he said. Stressing that only a handful of people want to spread hatred and harm the country, Madni said peace loving people of the country will teach BJP a lesson in the 2019 elections, if it is seen giving them a free hand. Also, alleging that a large number of Muslim youths have been jailed without conviction for as long as 20 years, he said the aim behind this is to prove that “Islam does not espouse peace, and instead is a religion of separatism”. On this occasion, Madani also talked about the Jamiat’s decision to fight the case of a Muslim labourer in the apex court, who was allegedly hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan on December 6, as he expressed his apprehension about the victim’s family getting justice in a local court.