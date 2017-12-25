Will review decisions taken by Congress government; law and order among top priorities: Himachal Pradesh CM designate Jairam Thakur

A major challenge was restoration of trust of people in the police, Jairam Thakur said. (ANI)

All decisions taken by the outgoing Congress government three months before the imposition of the model code of conduct would be reviewed, Himachal Pradesh chief minister-designate Jairam Thakur said today. “We will review all the decisions taken by the Congress government, three months before imposition of the code of conduct, on merit and necessary action would be taken in case it was found that the decisions were prudent or not and whether they were taken in a transparent manner,” Thakur said in an informal chat with mediapersons.

Referring to the priorities of his government, the BJP leader said “deteriorating law and order, critical financial health of the government and tardy implementation of centrally sponsored schemes are areas of grave concern and the government would focus on these”. A major challenge was restoration of trust of people in the police, improving the financial position by pruning wasteful expenditure and aggressively implementing centrally sponsored schemes to provide maximum benefits to the people, he said.

Thakur said that “tired and retired officials would have no place in the government” and a decision in this regard would be taken immediately after taking oath on December 27. Asked about induction of ministers, he said the process was on in consultation with the party high command. The cabinet would be a mix of experience and young talent, he said. Thakur said that efforts would made to promote tourism.

He also inaugurated a blood donation camp on 93rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As many as 111 persons donated blood at the camp which was organised by Umang Foundation.