Will quit politics if found guilty: Ram Vilas Paswan tells Lalu Prasad Yadav

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday challenged Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to prove his charge that he accumulated wealth worth crores of rupees, adding he quit politics if at fault. Paswan told ANI that it is actually Lalu and his family members who are facing allegations of accumulating benami properties. “If any charge against me is proved right then I will leave politics….Except for a house in Patna which was bought out of bank loan when my son Chirag Paswan was acting in films, we have no other home either in Delhi or Patna…. my bank account does not have more than Rs. 7-8 lakh,” he said.

“I am not like them that gives employment and grab others property. Instead of working on Railways, he was working on grabbing opportunities to accumulate properties,” he added. Nearly 150 benami properties allegedly owned by Lalu and his family are under the scanner of the central and state agencies following the collapse of the mahagathbandhan or grand alliance in Bihar. The benami properties allegedly owned by Prasad and his family are located in Patna, Delhi and Aurangabad.