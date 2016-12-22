Will PM Narendra Modi respond to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations in Varanasi today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation on November 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to attend several programmes. This visit comes a day after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi levelled serious corruption charges against him.

In a series of tweets today, the PM shared the details of his visit to Varanasi. The PM said he will interact with citizens and lay the foundation stone for Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre and Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

Later, the PM will inaugurate a Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum and launch schemes and programmes of Textiles Ministry during the Varanasi visit.The PM will also interact with booth level BJP workers during the visit.

PM Modi is visiting his Parliamentary constituency for the first time after demonetisation. It is expected that he would respond to Rahul Gandhi’s serious allegations against him.

Addressing a rally in Mehsana, Gujarat on Wednesday, Rahul claimed that PM Modi received Rs 40 crore as bribe from the Sahara group over a period of six months.

The Congress leader said the Income Tax department raided Sahara on November 22, 2014 and found documents showing the company had bribed the PM nine times in a span of six months.

“As per record with IT, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 October 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 29, 2013, Rs 5 cr given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013, Rs 5 cr on December 2013, Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014, Rs 5 cr on January 28, 2014, Rs 5 cr on February 22, 2014,” Rahul said.

Rahul’s allegation against the Prime Minister looks more like a political gimmick as he has not tried to approach any court for action against Modi.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had made similar allegation against the PM last month. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly last month, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had made a similar allegation against the PM. Kejriwal said that I-T officials raided Sahara premises on November 22, 2014 and recovered over Rs 130 crore in cash.

Considering the way Modi has been attacking the opposition parties in days after demonetisation, it is expected that PM would give a befitting reply to Rahul and Kejriwal’s allegations.