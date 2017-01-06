Will PM Modi oblige ‘friend’ Nitish by following note ban with booze ban?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share lighter moments during 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision didn’t find many supporters among the opposition parties. The notable exceptions were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. Kumar’s support to note ban was conditional as on several occasions he said demonetisation would be effective only if it is followed by a clampdown on ‘benaami’ properties and liquor ban, yes liquor ban!

Not many would understand Kumar’s logic as to why nation-wide liquor ban, which is also prescribed in Article 48 under the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Indian Constitution, should follow note ban. For the Bihar CM, however, prohibition is not just an image-building exercise but appaently a life goal he has set for himself. Kumar has successfully implemented prohibition in Bihar and changed lives of millions of poor. Not only this, Kumar says, it has helped people save money to spend on essential things like health and education.

Speaking during the fifth phase of his state-wide ‘Nischay Yatra’ in district Sasaram on December 22, Kumar said people of the state are now saving Rs 10,000 crore because of prohibition. Bihar government’s prohibition decision was criticised by many, especially by those living in urban centres. It was not only dubbed a wasteful exercise, as people would find ways to drink, but also something that would lead revenue losses to the tune of Rs 5000 crore to the state. However, Kumar took a dig at such critics. “Liquor supporters predicted revenue losses to the tune of Rs 5000 crore, but I am happy that people are now saving Rs 10,000 crore.”

The success of prohobition in Bihar reflects how liquor consumption affects poor people’s economy in the country. This is why liquor ban, Kumar believes, should follow demonetisation as the latter scheme was also introduced for the benefit of the poor in the country.

I want to appreciate @NitishKumar ji for the effort he has undertaken to save future generations from alcoholism: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 5, 2017

On a number of occasions since November 8, PM Modi has reiterated that note ban decision will benefit poor people of the country by destroying black money, fake currency notes and limiting corruption. It has also been argued by the PM that note ban would bring all currency under the banking system of the country which would be then used for implementing welfare schemes.

Speaking in Patna during the 350th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Gobind Singh on Thursday, both Kumar and Modi praised each other. Kumar praised Modi for implementing prohibition in Gujarat as the state’s CM, Modi praised Kumar for implementing the same in Bihar.

“Liquor ban is our tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The happiness brought to people’s homes in the state due to liquor ban is something that should be experienced…In Gujarat, prohibition has been imposed since the inception of the state. Our respected Prime Minister was CM for 12 years and he implemented prohibition of liquor very effectively in Gujarat,” Kumar said.

In response, Modi said, “I congratulate CM Nitish Kumar for his nasha-mukti abhiyan (prohibition). It can save coming generations and act as an inspiration for other states.”

Though liquor ban idea may not find many fans, there is a pervading belief in Indian society that liquor consumption is bad and a reason behind many ills. Now that both leaders have praised each other for implementing prohibition, the question is: Will PM Modi follow up note ban with liquor ban? And why not, if he claims his government is for the poor.