Will not tolerate anti-party activities, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Image: Reuters)

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee today cautioned party workers against indulging in anti-party activities and said anyone who does not agree with its principles and values can leave the party. “There is no place for groupism or ego-fights in Trinamool. We will not tolerate anti-party activities. Party discipline is foremost. If you cannot follow it, you are free to leave… Workers are our biggest assets,” she said at the extended core committee meeting of the party here. The Trinamool Congress core committee meeting is the first since Mukul Roy, a former second-in-command in the outfit and its MP, quit the party and resigned from the Rajya Sabha on October 11 accusing Banerjee of “running a one-man show and propagating dynastic politics”.

Banerjee, who is also chief minister of West Bengal, said, “Trinamool did not come power by sitting on armchairs. There is no room for complacency.” She asked Trinamool leaders to take every party-worker along while implementing any party programme in their respective areas. “It is not possible to give position to each and every worker of the party. But every worker should be taken into confidence and party programmes should be implemented properly. No one should be left behind. I want everybody to keep aside their infighting and work for strengthening the party,” Banerjee said.

Roy was last month suspended from the Trinamool Congress for six years for indulging in anti-party activities after he announced that he would quit the party. He had described the BJP as a non-communal party and said that TMC would not have tasted success without the backing of the saffron outfit at the national level in its initial years.