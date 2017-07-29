Will not let drop of sewage enter Narmada, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government is setting up sewage treatment plants across 18 cities. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said, he won’t let “a drop of sewage to enter Narmada” as the government is setting up sewage treatment plants across 18 cities. “Narmada is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said, adding he won’t allow Narmada to suffer like Ganga and Yamuna. The chief minister also said, “Without Narmada river, Madhya Pradesh wouldn’t have become the food store of India,” as per ANI.

His statement comes at a time when social activist Medha Patkar, known for her Narmada Bachao Andolan, is continuing her fast against the government’s ‘apathy’ towards resettlement of those affected by the increase in the height of Sardar Sarovar Dam. Patkar is on an indefinite fast since Thursday. She alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government has presented false figures and provided wrong information in the Supreme Court about resettlement, as IANS reported.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his initiative of planting six crore saplings along the Narmada to protect the river. Swaraj tweeting in Hindi, said the initiative to conserve “mother Narmada” will inspire protection of environment globally, as per PTI. She also said a sapling of a ‘Kadamb’ tree had been planted at Amarkantak University on her behalf. “I am thankful to the vice-chancellor of the university for choosing sapling of ‘Kadamb’ which was a favourite tree of Lord Krishna,” she added, as per PTI.