Will not allow injustice with farmers: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The benefit of development is for the entire area as it provides new opportunities which help future generations, Aditynath said, adding that for doing this, it’s important that the development projects are completed within the given time frame as delay leads to escalation of cost which has a negative impact on the economy.(PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today asked the farmers in state to adopt attitude as he promised them that his government will not allow any injustice to them. Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of farmers affected by the construction of Eastern Peripherial Expressway, he asked the district administration and the NHAI to extend compensation and other benefits to them as per the law.

“The government will not allow any kind of injustice with farmers and their interests will never be neglected. But, they too need to adopt a positive attitude and should help in development works,” the chief minister said.

The benefit of development is for the entire area as it provides new opportunities which help future generations, Aditynath said, adding that for doing this, it’s important that the development projects are completed within the given time frame as delay leads to escalation of cost which has a negative impact on the economy.

You may also like to watch:

During the meeting, the delegation sought compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, employment and other benefits, and construction of a service lane along the expressway besides toll-free commuting for locals.

The chief minister supported the demand of toll-free movement of locals and said if there were problems in it there can also be an option of using the service lane.

Stressing that dialogue was a must to find out a solution to all problems, Adityanath said when farmers’ land is being acquired, direct dialogue should be held with them.