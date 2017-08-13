Will never join hands with communalism like Nitish Kumar did, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Nitish Kumar is not a politician. He is a ‘falturam’ (useless person) and by joining the BJP, he will be finished forever, says Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Image: ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a ‘falturam’ said that come what may, he would never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is spreading communalism in the country, like the latter did. “Nitish Kumar is not a politician. He is a ‘falturam’ (useless person) and by joining the BJP, he will be finished forever. The BJP used to say that there is a fault in Nitish’s DNA and now everything is washed away. I will get myself hanged, but will never join hands with communalism,” Lalu said, while addressing a gathering in the premises of Daroga Prasad Rai College here. Lalu even backed former vice-president Hamid Ansari’s assertion on the insecurity among the Muslim minorities in the country at the present scenario and said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government is trying to divide the nation by raking up the issue of ‘Ram and Rahim’. “Even I agree with the statement of Hamid Ansari. Prime Minister Modi is trying to divide the nation by raking up the issue of Ram and Rahim,” he said, while swearing that he will “defeat the Government of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi within two months.”

Lalu also defended his younger son and the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, over the charges of corruption framed against him and said, “Tejashwi was a minor back then. Whatever case they (BJP) want to file, they can file against me. I have been fighting numerous cases for the past 25 years.” He further said that he was once accused of talking to a culprit, when he had a conversation with RJD ex-MP from Siwan, Mohammad Shahabuddin.

“I was accused of talking to a culprit, when I had a word with Shahabuddin. The news was everywhere on the news channel, as how can I talk to a culprit? I want to ask how can Nitish Kumar talk to Anant Singh? Did I say anything on that discussion? Or did Shahabuddin ask me to take him out of the jail?” he questioned. Responding to the invitation of the BJP to Nitish to join the NDA Government at the Centre, he said that the Bihar Chief Minister can now do whatever he want, as he is no longer a part of the party, while also adding, “It’s only Sharad Yadav, who stood up to his morals and principles. Nitish failed.”