Will Kumar Vishwas get seat in Rajya Sabha? AAP’s Upper House dilemma continues as Kejriwal, Sisodia head for vacation

A number of contenders are in the fray as Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to nominate three MPs to Rajya Sabha. Delhi CM Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, are reportedly on a visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on a vacation trip. Meanwhile, speculations are on that the two leaders may finalise the names during the trip only. A number of senior AAP leaders including Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh are expected to make a cut. So far, AAP has also seen rejections by some of the top politicians and intellects who were invited by the party to join the Upper House. Reports say that former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha, Economist and Author Arun Shourie, former CJI TS Thakur, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and business personality Sunil Kant Munjal have been offered a ticket by the party. However, they all refused the Rajya Sabha seat.

However, there is big suspense in the name of poet turned politician Kumar Vishwas. There are reports that poet turned politician has staked claim for one post. On Thursday night, a number of volunteers gathered outside the AAP office. They remained engaged in a face-off with the party members till 7:30 PM. It was reported that these supporters set up tents in party office and refused to leave unless they get an assurance from Arvind Kejriwal that Vishwas will be made a Rajya Sabha member on a party ticket. The group of around 60 supporters of Kumar Vishwas held a protest for over four hours.

Later, Kumar Vishwash took Twitter and asked people to not to refer to his November 26 tweet. “My sincere appeal to @AamAadmiParty volunteers gathering at party office, Pl refer to my Nov 26 appeal,Country first,Party next and Person last. Fight for Swaraj, BackToBasics, Trasparency but I won’t appreciate any unrest in my name.Abhimanyu is a winner,even if killed,” he tweeted. A big controversy had erupted in May when AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan had referred to him as an “RSS agent”. Vishwas had threatened to quit the party.

AAP is still undecided about its Rajya Sabha nominees for the polls scheduled on January 16. The last date of nomination is January 5. The name will be finalised by AAP’s political affairs committee. Sisodia and Kejriwal are currently on a visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ABP news and CNN News 18 have reported. Delhi Legislative Assembly, where AAP is in the overwhelming majority, sends Upper House of Parliament in January. The tenure of current Rajya Sabha members – Janardan Dwivedi, Parvez Hashmi, and Karan Singh is schedule to end on January 27.