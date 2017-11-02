Will it be Arvind Kejriwal vs Kumar Vishwas? AAP meeting today, big confrontations likely

With Gujarat assembly elections and UP civic polls in the offing, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) will today hold its national council meeting. (PTI)

With Gujarat assembly elections and UP civic polls in the offing, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) will today hold its national council meeting which is seen as a strategy building exercise of the party. The fifth National Council meeting will be held in Delhi. However, it is believed that the party leaders will see another round of confrontations in the meeting as the internal turbulence between Arvind Kejriwal and Kumar Vishwas is out in the open. The founding members, state-in-charges and other delegates from across the country will take part in the meeting to lay down the roadmap to rebuild the party, as per the Indian Express.

Earlier, an Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was suspended after he dubbed Vishwas “an RSS agent”. Vishwas then said that “certain elements within the party” were attempting to stop his ascent to the Rajya Sabha and had argued for reforms within the party, the report said. It is also reported that there is no slot for Kumar Vishwas among the key speakers at the meeting.

According to the constitution of the AAP, in the meeting, the National Council will elect district-, state-, national-level coordinators with a term of three years. Kejriwal, who is among the last five speakers, is expected talk on the strategies to take the party forward and gear up for the elections. AAP will be contesting 11 assembly seats in Gujarat.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that the national council meet focuses on the issues that affect people. This time, he indicated that it will be the economy. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will make a presentation on the performance of Delhi Government since it came to power in 2015. A party source said that the party will take resolution at the end of the meeting after getting the inputs of different state leadership.