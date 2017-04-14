Will go to any extent to ensure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today asserted that all efforts are being made and the central government will go to any extent to ensure justice for Jadhav. (ANI)

As the outrage over the death penalty given to the former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan court continues, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today asserted that all efforts are being made and the central government will go to any extent to ensure justice for Jadhav.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale met with the Pakistani foreign secretary, talked tough and made two big demands. One of the demands was that a copy of charge sheet be provided so that Kulbhushan could appeal in the highest court. The other was consular access for Jadhav.This was the 14th time that India has asked for consular access. The Pakistani side, however, refused to give consular access saying, “we cannot give consular access as it is a case of espionage”. Indian envoy also conveyed to Pakistan during his meeting with the Pakistani foreign secretary that Kulbhushan will appeal the order and that the MEA was studying Pak Army Act.

The meeting assumes importance in view of the fact that Pakistan has not heeded to India’s request for consular services for Ex The Indian navy officer who has been sentenced to death on the plea that he was a spy. Apart from diplomatic options, India will also explore legal remedies permitted under Pakistan legal system including Jadhav’s family appealing against the verdict.

The latest copy of a classified dossier reveals that the document has no evidence that Jadhav was financing or providing weapons to Baloch nationalist insurgents. The copy of the dossier, obtained by The Indian Express, on a Karachi-based criminal network allegedly connected to Jadhav, is jointly authored by investigators of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and civilian services. Alleging Jadhav to be collaborated with Karachi-based ganglord Uzair Baloch, the classified document mentioned that both of them were “involved in espionage activities, by providing secret information/sketches regarding Army installations and officials to foreign agents.” However, the dossier further stated that the transfer of documents was primarily for Iran and not India.