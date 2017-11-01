Will go and protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, says JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav

If not Jantar Mantar then the protest site should be shifted to Boat Club as before, sharad Yadav told reporters. (PTI)

Janata Dal United (JD-U) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday said that he and other leaders would “go and break the anti-people law” by protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

“If not Jantar Mantar then the protest site should be shifted to Boat Club as before. Shifting it to Ramlila Ground makes no sense. If protests cause problems to people living at Jantar Mantar then many more people, actually thousands, live in the vicinity of Ramlila Ground,” Yadav told reporters in national capital.

“Neither is Ramlila Ground in the vicinity of Parliament,” he added while reacting to the NGT’s order banning any protest at the Jantar Mantar.

Citing environmental pollution, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recently clamped a ban on any protest and loudspeakers at the Jantar Mantar.

The NGT’s order has caused a furore in the opposition and civil rights groups which have termed the move as “anti-people”.

“We will oppose this anti-people decision and we will ourselves go and break the law at Jantar Mantar.”