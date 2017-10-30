Will form next government with comfortable majority, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (IE image)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said he is confident that his Biju Janata Dal would form the next government for the fifth consecutive time with a comfortable majority in 2019 elections. He also rubbished the claims of BJP President Amit Shah that the party would win over 120 seats in the 147-member assembly.

“I am not going to quote those kinds of statistics. Our development work, our welfare for the people will give us more than adequate results,” said the Chief Minister at the valedictory event of Odisha Literary Festival here. He said the party will have no direct or indirect alliance with other parties in the 2019 polls. Patnaik also denounced the kind of abuse politics in which various other party leaders indulged in. “I personally do not even take any name during my speeches,” he said.