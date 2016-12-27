Will Dalit card defence against corruption charges save Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh?

Mayawati is an accused in several corruption cases. (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati lashed out at the BJP-led Centre today for allegedly implicating her in false corruption charges. A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) detected that Rs 104 crore in cash was deposited in an account belonging to BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in a bank account belonging to Mayawati’s brother Anand after demonetisation, Mayawati claimed the Centre was targeting her as she was a Dalit.

Claiming that BSP has the account of every rupee deposited in the bank, the Mayawati said that ED probe into the bank account of BSP and her brother showed the “anti-Dalit” mentality of BJP. She alleged that the casteist forces do not want a Dalit woman to become chief minister of the UP. Mayawati also defended her brother, saying that Anand earns his living by doing a small business. “He (Anand) has also deposited money in a bank account as per IT norms,” Mayawati said and challenged the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on their bank transactions before and after the demonetisation.

“If the PM is even a little bit honest, then he should declare the transactions done by BJP 10 months before the demonetisation on November 8 and in the days after that,” she said, adding, “After November 8, BJP and all parties have deposited their money in the banks. But no one is talking about them.”

Mayawati has been known for playing Dalit card to her defence whenever she finds herself in a spot. Not just Monday’s raid, Mayawati is an accused in several corruption cases. However, Demonetisation has come as a new kind of challenge as reports had earlier suggested that BSP took cash from ticket seekers for the upcoming Assembly election.

Addressing media on Monday, Mayawati also made a bizarre allegation against parties opposed to her in UP. The BSP supremo said she was being targetted by the Centre as she exposed a nexus between BJP, Congress and Samajwadi party. “BJP people are rattled as I exposed them for their role in proposed Congress-SP alliance in the state.” Earlier on Monday, Mayawati had said that Congress-SP alliance cannot take place unless BJP gives permission for that.

The bizarre allegations by Mayawati don’t augur well for BSP’s fortunes in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the BSP chief claimed that Rs 104 crore-deposit detected by ED belonged to the party. Mayawati could have defended her position by giving details of the deposits as Election Commission rules make it compulsory for any political party to declare the details of any donations in excess of Rs 20,000.

