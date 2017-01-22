‘Will bring draft of permanent law on Jallikattu in state assembly’ : Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said that enough security arrangements have been made for Jallikattu which is being organised across the state. The CM also added that the government will bring the draft of a permanent law on Jallikattu in the state assembly soon. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said that enough security arrangements have been made for Jallikattu which is being organised across the state. After nearly three-year-long ban, the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ made a grand return in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgating an ordinance in the face of massive protests that paralysed the state for the last five days. The CM also added that the government will bring the draft of a permanent law on Jallikattu in the state assembly soon.

#WATCH: #Jallikattu organized in Pudupatti village in Tiruchirappalli, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/G3SSBd7Ylq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

However, the Tamil Nadu CM faced protests today, as the protesters demanded a permanent solution for organising the sport. Therefore the CM was not allowed to inaugurate event in Alanganallur village in Madurai which was suppose to be inaugrated at 10 am on Sunday.

Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers stage a sit-in protest demanding a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/DpSQ7XWbl9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday promulgated the ordinance for conducting the sport. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam assured the sport to be organised across the state. Yesterday, Panneerselvam also thanked the Centre for its support and added that since the ordinance will last for six months, the government will formulate a new law so that the sport can take place without hindrance.

Meanwhile, protesters in Alanganallur village have blocked roads demanding a permanent solution for Jallikattu issue. Villagers have staged a sit-in protest demanding a permanent solution for the issue of banning the bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

ANI quoted a protester Bharathi Kannamma as saying that people don’t want a temporary relief but a permanent solution. People also demand ban on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Several trains were also cancelled due to protest. Not only in Alanganallur, but Sri Lankan refugees too stage protest in support of Jallikattu in Rameswaram refugee camp.