Will BJP agree to hold elections with paper ballots? Here’s is the condition, says Ram Madhav

“Now today, if every party think that we should return to paper ballots again, after due discussion, we can consider,” Madhav added.

Amid demands for holding elections with paper ballots in future, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said his party may consider this if all parties agree to it. “I would like to remind Congress that the decision to shift from paper ballots to EVMs was taken because of a larger consensus,” Madhav said while speaking to ANI on Sunday. “Now today, if every party think that we should return to paper ballots again, after due discussion, we can consider,” Madhav added.

On Saturday, the Congress urged that the Election Commission (EC) to revert to the old practice of paper ballots. During its 84th plenary session, the party said there are scruples over EVMs and the practice of paper ballots should be re-adopted. Passing a resolution, the grand old party called for reverting to the old practice of paper ballots. It cited that paper ballots were re-adopted by other major democracies to help restore the credibility of the electoral process. On BJP’s contention to hold simultaneous elections, Congress said the move is “misplaced” and is “incompatible with the Constitution as also impractical”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again pressed upon the idea of holding simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies. Modi has said that the idea will save money and time.

Led by its chief Rahul Gandhi, the party further resolved to adopt a “pragmatic approach” for cooperation with all like-minded parties. The party further floated the idea of formulating a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 general elections.

The reliability of the electronic voting machine came under doubt during 2017 Uttar Pradesh Elections when BJP won more 325 out of 403 seats. Soon after the UP assembly polls in March 2017, in which the saffron party got an unprecedented mandate of 325 seats out of 403. The controversy escalated further after the BJP won civic body polls in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party has also claimed that existing EVMs are faulty and can be hacked. Similar claims have been made by Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. Also, soon after recent Gorakhpur by poll verdict, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP would have lost by a bigger margin if voting was done through ballots.