Will ask Centre to release funds to MCDs if you cannot: Delhi HC to AAP government

The court directed the Delhi government to place the recommendations of the Fourth DFC before the Lieutenant Governor who has been asked to consider the same and give a report. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court today warned that it would ask the Centre to release funds directly to the city’s civic bodies if the AAP government cannot provide additional finances to the municipal corporations. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation after the corporations told the court that they have not paid wages of their cleaning staff and other employees since December last year due to lack of funds.

The corporations, represented by central government standing counsel Monika Arora and advocate Mini Pushkarna, also told the court the AAP government was yet to release funds according to the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC). Thereafter, the bench directed the Delhi government to place before it a tabulation of the recommendations made by the DFC and the funds transferred to the corporations.

The court directed the Delhi government to place the recommendations of the Fourth DFC before the Lieutenant Governor who has been asked to consider the same and give a report. It also asked the corporations to file applications seeking release of funds and said it will issue directions in that regard. With these directions, the bench listed the PILs seeking proper functioning of the corporations and implementation of the DFC recommendations for further hearing on April 11.