Will ask Centre to expedite SIT probe into anti-Sikh riots cases: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain (PTI)

The AAP government will urge the Centre to expedite the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said today. On the last day of the monsoon session, the Delhi Assembly witnessed heated arguments between the AAP and the BJP legislators on the issue, leading to a brief adjournment of the House. Prior to the adjournment, BJP legislators staged a walk out, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak on the matter. During the discussion, Jain said it was unfortunate that even after 33 years, justice has not been delivered. “I will seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and request him that the (SIT) probe be expedited and ensure that all culprits in the cases are brought to justice at the earliest,” Jain said.

He was responding to a short discussion, initiated by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, over “alleged inaction on the part of SIT appointed by the Centre in bringing the anti-Sikh riot culprits to book”. The AAP and BJP legislators traded charges against each other in the House on the issue. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to adjourn the House for 15 minutes as both sides continued to get involved in heated arguments. Participating in the discussion, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa made a personal attack against an AAP MLA, which the Speaker objected, saying he would not allow him to do that. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh alleged the central government is “not doing” anything in bringing the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to justice”.