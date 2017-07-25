Will a miracle happen and Pranab Mukherjee returns to active politics? Congress will gain immensely, says Mani Shankar Aiyar; know how

Congress was deprived of Pranab Da’s leadership at the time it needed it the most. (Image Source: Reuters)

It is unlikely that Pranab Mukherjee will ever return to active politics again, however, if he does, it will be the biggest gain for Congress, writes Mani Shankar Aiyar. The Congress leader points out that Mukherjee detached himself from the Congress the moment he was sworn-in as the President. “Unless a miracle happens (and they sometimes do in politics) we are never going to see Pranab Mukherjee in Race Course Road,” Aiyar writes in his article. “I once teased the departing Rashtrapatiji with this example but he is a man too embedded in propriety, too strong a believer in what is proper, to even countenance such an idea,” he adds. He says that Indian National Congress will be the biggest gainer from this presidential election. Aiyar adds that Congress was deprived of Pranab Da’s leadership at the time it needed it the most. He, however, makes it a point that freed of his constitutional constraints, a retired Pranabda could well become the Congress party’s principal counselor and help guide it back from its present current crisis, and may even take it again to a glorious time. Aiyar says that we have to wait and watch what Pranab will choose for himself, however, the party would do well to listen to his advice. “It is most unlikely that he will play any overt role in party politics, but Congressmen and women hope, even pray, that they will never be missing a gentle, quiet word from him to the high command to put the party, and, therefore, the nation, on the right path,” Aiyar writes.

Aiyyar adds that not even opposers could point out any act of Partisan from Pranab. “there must have been many occasions when the Congressman in Mukherjee must have been crying out to be released from his constitutional bonds, but that unbending adherence to the limits of his constitutional office kept his inward urges under strict control, while his thorough knowledge of the moral authority of his office was fully utilised to air his concerns,” Aiyar writes