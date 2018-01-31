Wife of slain Indian techie attends US President Donald Trump’s first state address

After her husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s murder on February 22 last year, Sunayana Dumala was among the several guests to attend President Donald Trump’s first formal State of the Union address. (IE image)

For Sunayana Dumala, widow of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, it was a rather emotional moment. After her husband’s murder on February 22 last year, Dumala was among the several guests to attend President Donald Trump’s first formal State of the Union address. She attended the event where President Trump’s speech revolved around the theme of a safe, strong and proud America. The State of the Union address is an annual speech of the US president to a joint session of the Congress where he gives an account of the situation in the country.

32-year-old Sunayana was invited as a guest by Congressman Kevin Yoder to attend the event. Yoder said that he had asked Sunayana to be his guest as a recognition for her tireless efforts to promote peace, and as a message to the Indian community that the US is a nation of immigrants and they are welcome here. “Each year, I have the privilege of inviting one guest to attend the president’s State of the Union address. This year, I invited Sunayana Dumala, widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian immigrant who was tragically killed in the hate crime shooting last year at in Olathe,” Yoder was quoted as saying by PTI. Earlier in the day, Sunayana met a number of Congressional leaders including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The Indian-American community welcomed the move. Brijpal Singh, the chairman of the India Association of Kansas City, said this step will not only assure the Indian community but also send a strong message about the unstinted support from the elected representatives and administration towards the Indian community. “This further strengthens our belief and confidence in the American system and its Constitution where everyone is respected, loved and is welcome,” Singh said in a letter to Yoder.

32-year-old Kuchibhotla was killed and Alok Madasani was injured when Adam W. Purinton, a white man who earlier served in the US Navy, shot them at the Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas state, on February 22. Purinton got into an argument with the two and hurled racial slurs. He yelled “get out of my country”, “terrorist” before shooting them. Kuchibhotla of Hyderabad and his colleague Madasani from Warangal district in Telangana were working as aviation programme managers at Garmin, an MNC.