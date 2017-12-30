Wife of Kargil martyr allegedly dies after treatment denied for not able to produce Aadhaar card in Haryana

In Haryana’s Sonepat district, a Kargil martyr’s wife died allegedly after being refused treatment due to unavailability of Aadhaar at a hospital on Friday. (Twitter/ANI)

In Haryana’s Sonepat district, a Kargil martyr’s wife died allegedly after being refused treatment due to unavailability of Aadhaar at a hospital on Friday. Kargil martyr’s son, Pavan Kumar, has claimed that he brought his mother in a serious condition at the hospital when the hospital authorities asked him to produce Aadhaar card which he didn’t have at that time and requested the hospital to begin the treatment while he would bring the Aadhaar card but they refused. Pavan even claimed that in spite of showing a copy of the Aadhaar card on his phone to the authorities, they refused to begin treatment. “I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get the Aadhaar card, but I didn’t have it then so I showed them a copy in my phone. I said that I will get Aadhaar in an hour or so, meanwhile begin with the treatment but the hospital refused to do so”, said Pavan Kumar.

However, a doctor of the hospital has refuted Pavan Kumar’s allegations and has said that the hospital never denied treatment to the martyr’s wife and has made a startling claim. The doctor has alleged that Kumar never took his mother to the hospital and said that the authorities have never stopped a patient’s treatment due to absence of Aadhaar card. The doctor further asserted that though Aadhaar card is needed and asked in hospitals, it has no relation to the treatment but majorly with the documentation process.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister has said that he received information on the alleged denial of treatment due to Aadhaar card and has assured of an investigation by the government to be conducted and if found guilty, the accused would be punished. Minister of Health of State Ashwin Kumar Choubey has said that the health ministry would conduct probe in it. The Centre has also asked all states to implement ‘Clinical Establishment Acts’ that will help reduce such incidents.

Several family members of other Kargil martyrs have spoken out on the death. V N Thapar, father of Kargil martyr Vijayant Thapar has said that news like these hurt the sentiments and morale of the armed forces.